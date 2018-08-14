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Endless debt in $s = All consuming = Armageddon
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34 views • August 14, 2018
One never discusses as $ Debt grows it requires The System + those supporting it to continue to enlarge also. This is why U.S.Inc must have aliens/migrants and continually conquer more nations "in the namesake of democracy." As less foreign entities buy US bonds there's a problem. This monster must continue to increase or it will implode in on itself. Like the 2nd movie 'The Day the Earth Stood Still' People are consuming and killing the Earth, just like a virus or continual dividing black bug!
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