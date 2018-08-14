Wireless Radiation - Relative Safe Zones - It Is Still Possible!

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This video is simply to show people that it is possible to live somewhere without being exposed to microwave radiation. Finding more remote areas without high exposure levels of microwave radiation is getting more rare, but it is still possible! You can still find "relative safe zones." I tell friends, customers, clients and family, YOU MUST OWN a microwave meter in these times of rapid microwave radiation proliferation so you can monitor and assess your working and living environments.