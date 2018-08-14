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HumanOrigins ... 500BC ... Proof Someone Has Been Hiding Our True History Documentary
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138 views • August 14, 2018
Our history is not what we think! Over the past few thousand years, someone or something has warped its chronology. Versions of the past have been mistranslated, changed, altered, and skewed to fit someone's understanding of reality and completely leave out what history books cannot explain. Hidden History fills the gap between archaeology and alternative history, using latest available data and a dogmatic, closed-minded approach.
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