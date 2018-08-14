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Victims of an imported Antifa Cyber Creep from Malaysia "ANTIFA ASYLUM SEEKER ACCEPTED IN SWEDEN"
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17 views • August 14, 2018
Swedish Socialists Import ANTIFA thugs as Fake Refugees.
Socialist Governments Import foreigners for conflict to come.
We Investigated who tried to destroy our reputation & where all the incitement came from.
I had stated online that I liked Trump, the German AFD party, & Italys Salvini.
We caught the attention of ANTIFA International Socialist Cyber Trolls
They threatened to gang rape my wife, torture her & suggested her kidnapping.
We investigated & found this ANTIFA KEYBOARD THUG in Sweden.
Socialist Governments Import foreigners for conflict to come.
We Investigated who tried to destroy our reputation & where all the incitement came from.
I had stated online that I liked Trump, the German AFD party, & Italys Salvini.
We caught the attention of ANTIFA International Socialist Cyber Trolls
They threatened to gang rape my wife, torture her & suggested her kidnapping.
We investigated & found this ANTIFA KEYBOARD THUG in Sweden.
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