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Reb: Day Two.
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9 views • August 14, 2018
Originally published Apr 23, 2016
Quargian (AQHA/BDHCA) colt Lucifer's Impressive Rebel gets a little sun and exercise on his second day at Prophet's Thumb Farm (and on Planet Earth) while momma Lucy watches over him.
Quargian (AQHA/BDHCA) colt Lucifer's Impressive Rebel gets a little sun and exercise on his second day at Prophet's Thumb Farm (and on Planet Earth) while momma Lucy watches over him.
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