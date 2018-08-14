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Holes In Heaven? HAARP and Advances in Tesla Technology
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172 views • August 14, 2018
H.A.A.R.P. is a effort of the Air Force and Navy designed to influence the weather. Consisting of large fields of high energy projectors, this brainchild of Nikola Tesla, has been associated with everything from the breakdown of the ozone layer, to electromagnetic warfare. H.A.A.R.P. has achieved undersea communications, but its clandestine applications as a long range particle beam weapon able to alter the electrical impulses of the human brain are what make the technology controversial.
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