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Exodus 20:4 and The Shroud of Turin
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22 views • August 14, 2018
In this video, I go over both sides of the controversial subject of images of Jesus. While also going over a certain Shroud that may settle the debate once and for all...
Music used: Oppressive Gloom & Deep Haze by Kevin MacLeod
The Dead Shall Speak-Trauma Team
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/godlydragonreviewsandapologetics/
Gab: https://gab.ai/GDRA
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Music used: Oppressive Gloom & Deep Haze by Kevin MacLeod
The Dead Shall Speak-Trauma Team
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/godlydragonreviewsandapologetics/
Gab: https://gab.ai/GDRA
Minds: https://www.minds.com/GodlyDragonRevi...
Real.Video: https://www.real.video/channel/godlydragonreviewsandapologetics
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