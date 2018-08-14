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IDEOLOGY ... 2018 ... We're Being Muscled into Timid & Compliant Behaviors.
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12 views • August 14, 2018
Illana Freeland discusses how Military operations are changing our climate and ionizing our atmosphere; they have directed energy warfare now, to ignite and blast and destroy with laser weapons (DEW).
There are now five different lines of observational evidence pointing to the existence of Planet Nine," said Konstantin Batygin, a planetary astrophysicist at Caltech in Pasadena . . . which is the background reality to these scientific moves.
There are now five different lines of observational evidence pointing to the existence of Planet Nine," said Konstantin Batygin, a planetary astrophysicist at Caltech in Pasadena . . . which is the background reality to these scientific moves.
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