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Masters of the Universe, The Secret Birth of the Federal Reserve
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96 views • August 14, 2018
The forty-five minute program Masters of the Universe: Conspiracy - The Secret History - Birth of the Federal Reserve takes as its central premise the notion that the creation of the Federal Reserve (formed in 1913 as a direct response to bank runs) represented not simply the creation of a central banking system, but a covert and illicit conspiracy to rob every private bank vault in the United States. It then proceeds to defend this idea.
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