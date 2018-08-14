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EXPOSED! ANTIFA SCUMBAG caught travelling as Fake Refugee to Sweden Asylum Scam
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62 views • August 14, 2018
Our Investigation reveals a shocking Truth!
Sweden Imports their ANTIFA Terrorists from Malaysia.
Pretending to be Asylum seekers & refugees of conscience, Swedish Socialist government gives refugee status to Malaysian criminals.
After arrival in Sweden, Malay ANTIFA thugs wanted by Malaysia, join the ANTIFA Cyber Crime club to terrorize, stalk, insult & incite hatred against Native Europeans & their Spouses
Caught red handed in the act, Socialists Sweden Imports Terrorists as Fake Refugees.
Sweden Imports their ANTIFA Terrorists from Malaysia.
Pretending to be Asylum seekers & refugees of conscience, Swedish Socialist government gives refugee status to Malaysian criminals.
After arrival in Sweden, Malay ANTIFA thugs wanted by Malaysia, join the ANTIFA Cyber Crime club to terrorize, stalk, insult & incite hatred against Native Europeans & their Spouses
Caught red handed in the act, Socialists Sweden Imports Terrorists as Fake Refugees.
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