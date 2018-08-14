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Rabbit Eating In Grass
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32 views • August 14, 2018
This is an old video from 2012. This rabbit was once someone's pet, and was turned loose at this fish hatchery in Vancouver, Washington. Today, many of the rabbits who live in the wild around here resemble this one, so obviously he had some offspring.
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