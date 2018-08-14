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Agenda21 ... 2018 ... Carr Fire Demonstrates that METAL CONDUCTIVITY is the Ignition Source.
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30 views • August 14, 2018
EMF exposed wood produces a highly flammable reaction. Add a conductor like a bolt or a nail and you'll see guard rails ablaze.. just as we see in California. One wonders whether houses with Smart Meters and/or internet ROUTERS were more likely to burn than those with fewer and less conductive accessories.
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