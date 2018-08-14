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Mind Control | Jon Rappoport
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819 views • August 14, 2018
Mind Control, the Space Program, and the Secret Theater of Reality
Run time: 1.31.10 min
Speaker: Jon Rappoport
http://nomorefakenews.com/
https://www.facebook.com/jon.rappoport
https://www.youtube.com/user/JonRappoport
Jon Rappoport will connect mind control operations, the breakaway civilization, the hidden space program, “the Kurzweil Singularity,” and the infamous Nazi cartel, IG Farben, in his presentation of the stunning future as it is unfolding before us now.
Run time: 1.31.10 min
Speaker: Jon Rappoport
http://nomorefakenews.com/
https://www.facebook.com/jon.rappoport
https://www.youtube.com/user/JonRappoport
Jon Rappoport will connect mind control operations, the breakaway civilization, the hidden space program, “the Kurzweil Singularity,” and the infamous Nazi cartel, IG Farben, in his presentation of the stunning future as it is unfolding before us now.
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