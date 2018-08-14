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Tracking Christians Part 3
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107 views • August 14, 2018
Like it or not, Google WILL Track you!
If the cops can't find you using the Stingray device I shared in my last video, or the CCTV network I shared in my first video on this, then Google will grant them all the info on your wherabouts WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT!
All links to the videos and articles mentioned in this video are in my poGm blog entry at: http://remnantofgod.org/blog/index.php/2018/08/13/like-it-or-not-google-will-track-you/
main site = http://www.remnantofgod.org
If the cops can't find you using the Stingray device I shared in my last video, or the CCTV network I shared in my first video on this, then Google will grant them all the info on your wherabouts WHETHER YOU LIKE IT OR NOT!
All links to the videos and articles mentioned in this video are in my poGm blog entry at: http://remnantofgod.org/blog/index.php/2018/08/13/like-it-or-not-google-will-track-you/
main site = http://www.remnantofgod.org
Keywords
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