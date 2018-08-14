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#363 TEACHER SUMMER JOB MAYHEM! Daniel Cormier & Gavin McInnes Louder With Crowder
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34 views • August 14, 2018
Talking all things teachers upset with Summer jobs, Dennis Rodman’s Kanye collab, Richard Painter on Trump/Russia, illegal hand gestures and more. UFC champ, Daniel Cormier, swings by to discuss his recent victory, Gavin McInnes stops in to discuss the neverending Trump and Russia story.
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