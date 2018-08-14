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Fluoride - The Hard to Swallow Truth Documentary
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857 views • August 14, 2018
This short documentary looks at the initial theories behind the effectiveness of fluoride and where it originated. It goes on to show the lack of science behind the use of Fluoride and its dangers.
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