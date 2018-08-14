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THE NATO SCAM Why Trump is Right Louder With Crowder
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26 views • August 14, 2018
Steven Crowder breaks down everything RIGHT with Trump’s take on NATO budget, Putin, and his beef with countries who refuse to pay their “fair share”.
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