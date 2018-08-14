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A Year Alone in the Wilderness
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474 views • August 14, 2018
This video was shot for a Television network when I casted for a spot on a show with them. I sent them about 2 1/2 - 3 hours of raw footage. I then thought it may be a good idea to edit it down for all of you to see. NO I did not spend a year in the Wilderness (obviously). There is a for sure "Romance" to the idea of doing something like this, as i talk about a bit in the video.
http://thewoodsmanschool.com
http://thewoodsmanschool.com
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