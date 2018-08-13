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Anthrax - The Forgotten Iraq War Lie
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47 views • August 13, 2018
Although it is difficult to remember at this point, the anthrax scare of late 2001 was widely seen as a follow-up to the 9/11 attacks, and a sign of things to come at the dawn of the so-called War on Terror. It did not take long, however, for the neocons in the Bush administration to start insinuating that the anthrax scare was tied to their two favorite boogeymen: Saddam Hussein and Osama Bin Laden.
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