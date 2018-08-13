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Aunt Duddie Makes Refrigerator Cheeseburger Pickles
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109 views • August 13, 2018
1 cup of sugar
1 1/2 cups of vinegar - white or cider or both
2 T salt
1 or 2 tsps turmeric
1 tsp celery seed and mustard seeds
mix until the salt and sugar are dissolved.
I added 2 big cucumbers and 1 lg onion to the jars with dill heads, 2"of spicy peppers per jar and about 2 large cloves of garlic and a half tablespoon of pickle spice per jar. Put them in the fridge - they'll be ready in a week.
1 1/2 cups of vinegar - white or cider or both
2 T salt
1 or 2 tsps turmeric
1 tsp celery seed and mustard seeds
mix until the salt and sugar are dissolved.
I added 2 big cucumbers and 1 lg onion to the jars with dill heads, 2"of spicy peppers per jar and about 2 large cloves of garlic and a half tablespoon of pickle spice per jar. Put them in the fridge - they'll be ready in a week.
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