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Facebook Declares War on Nationalism
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474 views • August 13, 2018
More truth from Dave Cullen of "Computing Forever" knocking it out of the park with common sense.
He can be supported at the links below:
https://www.patreon.com/davecullen
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https://www.zazzle.co.uk/computing_forever
He can be supported at the links below:
https://www.patreon.com/davecullen
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=KOTM5UhurB3thicwqA5HDCFQ72hFjIgTYJQpf73qHOFlHgAEqRKzhnYVUgyKdvXw5o2uXW&country.x=IE&locale.x=IE
https://www.zazzle.co.uk/computing_forever
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