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#370 IS FAKE NEWS THE ENEMY?? HodgeTwins, Ann McElhinney and Nick DiPaolo! | Louder With Crowder
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61 views • August 13, 2018
Talking Trump vs the media, Facebook singing competition and the new female terminator! HodgeTwins join us live in studio to face their fear of dogs, Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer stop by to talk Gosnell Movie release and comedian Nick DiPaolo updates on his post show assault.
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