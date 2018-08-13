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Homeopathic Cancer Treatment Explained with Cases - by Manfred Mueller
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162 views • August 13, 2018
Veteran Homeopath Manfred Mueller, MA, DHM, RSHom(NA), CCH , author of Homeopathic Cancer Drugs: Oncology Materia Medica, demonstrates with 3 cases his unique approach to homeopathic cancer treatment using The Mueller Method™ of Homeopathy. Study at https://thehomeopathiccollege.org.
Receive homeopathic treatment anywhere in world. Manfred & wife/colleague Christina Mueller are available for homeopathic consultations over the phone. Visit https://homeopathicassociates.com.
Receive homeopathic treatment anywhere in world. Manfred & wife/colleague Christina Mueller are available for homeopathic consultations over the phone. Visit https://homeopathicassociates.com.
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