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‘REAL MEN TAKE OWNERSHIP!’ (Jocko Willink Uncut) | Louder With Crowder
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26 views • August 13, 2018
Steven Crowder sits down with Jocko Willink, former Navy Seal, Jiu-Jitsu black belt, and author stops by to talk about his book, Extreme Ownership, and what it means to effectively lead others with humility.
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