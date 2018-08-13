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Dont Inject Me - the Swine Flu Vaccine Song by the Health Ranger
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3756 views • August 13, 2018
Dont Inject Me - the Swine Flu Vaccine Song by the Health Ranger
Music video of the song: Don't Inject Me (the Swine Flu Vaccine Song) by Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, editor of NaturalNews.
This song was written in protest of the widespread swine flu vaccinations now being pushed around the world.
2min 15s 540 x 360
Music video of the song: Don't Inject Me (the Swine Flu Vaccine Song) by Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, editor of NaturalNews.
This song was written in protest of the widespread swine flu vaccinations now being pushed around the world.
2min 15s 540 x 360
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