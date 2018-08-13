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Thirty-two Ancient FINDS! ~ 15. REAL Indian Artifact Finds! ~ AUG 2018
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32 views • August 13, 2018
LIVE from Mecca of Site 5! It is uncommon saving 32 Indian artifacts through a short morning time! I am humbled. Look smart, find more! Political Interest: EXCELLENT!! A great Patriot named Suzanna explains meaning of 2nd Amendment… LET FREEDOM RING! LINK: ‘Suzanna Gratia Hupp explains meaning of 2nd Amendment’: https://www.real.video/5820940836001
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