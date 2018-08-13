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The Mueller Method™ of Homeopathy - Digging Deeper into your Homeopathic Toolbox
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250 views • August 13, 2018
A free webinar on "The Mueller Method™ of Homeopathy" hosted by Will Taylor, MD and sponsored by WholeHealthNow Books. Manfred Mueller, MA, DHM, RSHom(NA), CCH, (www.homeopathicassociates.com) continues the work of Samuel Hahnemann by applying the concepts from the Organon to today’s homeopathic practice. Diseases of today are more complex than in Hahnemann’s time. Our chronic disorders are mostly iatrogenic (drug/poison induced). Learn how to use new tools to accomplish more with your homeopathic patients – faster and gentler.
Topics covered: dosing, potency, primary and secondary action of drugs, causes of disease, removing obstacles to cure and antidoting (reverse chronological tautopathy), remedy selection for complex and multiple disorders and more.
Topics covered: dosing, potency, primary and secondary action of drugs, causes of disease, removing obstacles to cure and antidoting (reverse chronological tautopathy), remedy selection for complex and multiple disorders and more.
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