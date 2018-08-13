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Alex Jones Explains Why He Was Censored On YouTube - Full Show
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0 view • August 13, 2018
Newspapers Coordinate Trump Attacks - In a misguided effort, over one hundred newspapers have organized a “response” to Trump’s criticisms of the corporate Fake News media, which is distinct from the rest of the press at large. Free speech icon Noam Chomsky has defended Infowars’ right to exist, saying Big Tech censorship isn’t the "right way" to deal with our platform.
https://www.infowars.com/app/
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