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The Illusion of Blockchain
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511 views • August 13, 2018
There is a growing awareness and distrust of fiat currencies. Some are promoting the “ultimate” solution with the blockchain, so we can “beat the system”.
Pardon the bad news, but this is bogus.
Details at: http://shofarnexus.com/2018-08-13+1
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Pardon the bad news, but this is bogus.
Details at: http://shofarnexus.com/2018-08-13+1
RSS: http://shofarnexus.com/_Feed
Support us or become a provider: http://ShofarNexus.com/CrowdFund
Contact us for dialog or interviews: [email protected]
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