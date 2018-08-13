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ABC Stages Hate Crime For Fake News Piece
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0 view • August 13, 2018
With video after video of Trump staffers, Trump supporters and GOP officials being harassed at restaurants going viral every week, the propagandists at ABC decided to hire actors to stage a scene of an “anti-Trump liberal” being harassed while dining for wearing an “Impeach 45” shirt.
https://www.infowars.com/lol-abc-stages-fake-scene-with-actors-harassing-leftist-at-restaurant-to-portray-libs-as-victims/
https://www.infowars.com/app/
https://www.infowars.com/lol-abc-stages-fake-scene-with-actors-harassing-leftist-at-restaurant-to-portray-libs-as-victims/
https://www.infowars.com/app/
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