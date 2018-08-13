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FACT CHECKING WaPo’s Anti-Trump ‘Fact-Checks’! (With Lee Doren) | Louder With Crowder
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249 views • August 13, 2018
Steven Crowder sat down with Lee Doren to fact check the “fact checkers” at Washington Post! Join us as we walk point by point through an entire WaPo article to expose the many many lies and falsehoods it contained.
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