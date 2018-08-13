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Trump Savages The Deep State In Series Of Tweets
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President Trump questioned why the FBI failed to provide to watchdog group Judicial Watch with text messages belonging to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and warned he “may have to get involved.
https://www.newswars.com/trump-questions-why-fbi-hasnt-released-mccabe-texts/
https://www.infowars.com/app/
https://www.newswars.com/trump-questions-why-fbi-hasnt-released-mccabe-texts/
https://www.infowars.com/app/
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