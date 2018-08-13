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Pelosi in Jeopardy & Country Gaslighted on Religious Freedom
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86 views • August 13, 2018
Putting Pelosi on ‘Jeopardy’ to counteract concerns about her dementia is just the latest example of mainstream media doing everything it can to prop up failing Democrat politicians. But what does the question/answer on the game show tell us about established state churches & how they continued for nearly 200 years after the First Amendment?
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