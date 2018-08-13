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Theatrical Suicide w Stolen Plane Due to Theatrical Security
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1353 views • August 13, 2018
Weren’t our liberties sacrificed because of 9/11 & the supposed threat of hijacked planes? Yet an entire plane was STOLEN, taken on a joy ride until the pilot committed suicide. Meanwhile, another lawsuit filed against the TSA for sexually molesting a father in front of his young daughter.
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