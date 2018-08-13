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DOJ Corruption, Political Persecution of Bundys & Finicum
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69 views • August 13, 2018
Larry Klayman joins David Knight to talk about efforts to compensate 2 men at the Bundy protest who were indicted on sham charges & acquitted but held years awaiting trial. And an update on the murder of Lavoy Finicum and the firing, at last, of Peter Strzok.
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