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Real News Full Show—HUMAN EXPERIMENTS: Govt Caught Again!
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968 views • August 13, 2018
The Dept of Energy has been caught hiding a dozen programs experimenting on humans. But as the health damage from glyphosate & vaccines is exposed, the experiments are far wider — population control via the massive propaganda of a controlled internet. And, Larry Klayman joins to talk about a new lawsuit by some Bundy protestors who were persecuted, jailed for years before trial and the men who are still in jail after a BLM whistleblower exposed the lies of the DOJ.
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