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Chart Lesson: When and How God Speaks
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Chart Lesson: When and How God Speaks
“Why Does God Allow Bad Things Happen?” series is a chart lesson that demonstrates when and how God has spoken since the creation and explains why God doesn’t appear to be operating the way he has before.
PDF Outline: http://d1.graceambassadors.com/audio/150412WhenGodSpeaks.pdf
Interactive Chart: http://graceambassadors.com/interactive-chart
Grace Ambassadors Bible Fellowship - Sunday, April 12th, 2015
Uploaded Under Creative Commons Permission
“Why Does God Allow Bad Things Happen?” series is a chart lesson that demonstrates when and how God has spoken since the creation and explains why God doesn’t appear to be operating the way he has before.
PDF Outline: http://d1.graceambassadors.com/audio/150412WhenGodSpeaks.pdf
Interactive Chart: http://graceambassadors.com/interactive-chart
Grace Ambassadors Bible Fellowship - Sunday, April 12th, 2015
Uploaded Under Creative Commons Permission
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