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A brief story of Sadiq Khan, better known in England as Sadiq Khan't
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31 views • August 13, 2018
This is a brief topic of Sadiq Khan mayor of London and how London has turned into a nightmare city since Khan was elected Mayor,this will amaze you.
This video is from Raheem Kassam
This video is from Raheem Kassam
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