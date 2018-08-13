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Italy Rejects Vaccine Mandates - Scientists Are SHOCKED!
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1717 views • August 13, 2018
An amendment from Italy’s anti-establishment government that removes mandatory vaccination for schoolchildren is sending shock waves through the country’s scientific and medical community. It suspends for a year a law that requires parents to provide proof of 10 routine vaccinations when enrolling their children in nurseries or preschools.
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