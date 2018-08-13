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Homemade Air Cannon... 2,123ft.lbs. of hitting force! (2,878Joules)
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457 views • August 13, 2018
Hey!!! Thanks for watching! I hope you enjoyed watching this video. If you have any suggestions to make videos better don't hesitate to leave a comment below. Also if you want to see anything shot in a future video with this air cannon, please leave a comment letting me know!
Disclaimer: If you decide to build and/or operate this, you do so at your own risk.
Disclaimer: If you decide to build and/or operate this, you do so at your own risk.
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