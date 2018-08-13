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Jake's shoulder repair with adult stem cells
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19 views • August 13, 2018
www.dreambody.clinic CALL 424-253-0165 [email protected]
My brother Jake came down to our stem cell clinic in Puerto Vallarta to get stem cells for his shoulder and ankle. He had surgery 13 years ago on his shoulder because he tore it. Our stem cell treatment includes 22 million stem cells plus PRP. The stem cells heal the shoulder by guiding the immune system and repair cells. Our stem cells are mesenchymal stem cells (MSC stem cells), also called adult stem cells or umbilical stem cells
My brother Jake came down to our stem cell clinic in Puerto Vallarta to get stem cells for his shoulder and ankle. He had surgery 13 years ago on his shoulder because he tore it. Our stem cell treatment includes 22 million stem cells plus PRP. The stem cells heal the shoulder by guiding the immune system and repair cells. Our stem cells are mesenchymal stem cells (MSC stem cells), also called adult stem cells or umbilical stem cells
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