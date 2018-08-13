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A Lesson (Iraq War Song)
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6 views • August 13, 2018
Inspired by a true story of a US soldier's experience during a 2 year tour of duty in Iraq. After witnessing injustices and atrocities the soldier left the army and joined the war resister movement whose fight is for peace, justice and truth.
©2008 M. R. Wilde
Help create awareness and educate by sharing:
WINTER SOLDIER
https://bit.ly/2MGStU2
VANCOUVER WAR RESISTERS
http://vancouverwarresisters.org/
IF AMERICANS ONLY KNEW
http://www.ifamericansknew.org/
©2008 M. R. Wilde
Help create awareness and educate by sharing:
WINTER SOLDIER
https://bit.ly/2MGStU2
VANCOUVER WAR RESISTERS
http://vancouverwarresisters.org/
IF AMERICANS ONLY KNEW
http://www.ifamericansknew.org/
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