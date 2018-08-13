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One man's suffering has exposed Monsanto's secrets to the world!
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488 views • August 13, 2018
It was a verdict heard around the world. In a stunning blow to one of the world’s largest seed and chemical companies, jurors in San Francisco have told Monsanto it must pay $289m in damages to a man dying of cancer which he claims was caused by exposure to its herbicides.
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