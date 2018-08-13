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Fighting Pistol by James Yeager of Tactical Response
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4659 views • August 13, 2018
PATREON: http://www.Patreon.com/JamesYeager
TRAINING: http://www.TacticalResponse.com 877-7LETHAL
LIBERTV: http://www.LiberTV.com
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/JamesYeagerofTacticalResponse
INSTRAGRAM and TWITTER - @MFCEOYeager
PODCAST: "Tactical Response" on SPOTIFY and ITUNES
TRAINING: http://www.TacticalResponse.com 877-7LETHAL
LIBERTV: http://www.LiberTV.com
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/JamesYeagerofTacticalResponse
INSTRAGRAM and TWITTER - @MFCEOYeager
PODCAST: "Tactical Response" on SPOTIFY and ITUNES
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