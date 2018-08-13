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Introduction to Reverse Engineered Crime Scene Investigation with David Hawkins
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135 views • August 13, 2018
David Hawkins' brilliant approach to crime scene investigation utilizes deductive reasoning & focuses on unique technological signatures. By identifying patents that describe the technicalities of particular phenomenon, David is draws conclusions & solves mysteries like no other.
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Sponsor Crowdsource the Truth for access to Reverse Engineering Crime Scene Investigations with David Hawkins Only ON Patreon
http://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth
or
www.patreon.com/reverseCSIstoryboards
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