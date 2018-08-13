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Judge Dismisses Seth Rich Family Civil Suit – Special Guest Retired Homicide Detective Rod Wheeler
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34 views • August 13, 2018
Rod Wheeler, retired DC MPD homicide detective was hired on behalf of the Rich family to investigate the unsolved murder of their son Seth, the purported DNC insider who may have leaked data to Wikileaks. Soon after Wheeler found himself on the opposite end of a civil suit filed against Fox News & himself by the Rich family. He joins me to discuss this bizarre odyssey.
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