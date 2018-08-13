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The Intelligence Assessment with Kevin Shipp – The CIA and the Shadow Government Only ON Patreon
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80 views • August 13, 2018
Kevin Shipp and I have launched a new series Only ON Patreon - The Intelligence Assessment with Kevin Shipp – tonight's preview can be viewed for free right here, but tune in the exclusive live stream at 7pm Eastern on https://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth
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https://www.patreon.com/Kevin_Shipp/posts
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https://www.patreon.com/Kevin_Shipp/posts
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