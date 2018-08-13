© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Manipulation of the Seth Rich Murder Investigation? Part 3 Skype Call with Dr. Corsi
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • August 13, 2018
Dr. Corsi had originally contacted me suggesting that we get in touch with Jack Burkman and his associates at America First Media Group to propose the idea of an independent and unbiased polygraph test for the witness they'd presented at their recent press conference.
Become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth and
enjoy exclusive content Only ON Patreon
http://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth
One time sponsorship via PayPal
http://paypal.me/crowdsourcethetruth
Become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth and
enjoy exclusive content Only ON Patreon
http://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethetruth
One time sponsorship via PayPal
http://paypal.me/crowdsourcethetruth
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.