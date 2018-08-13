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Manipulation of the Seth Rich Murder Investigation? Part 2 Frank Whalen on the Phone
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23 views • August 13, 2018
Frank Whalen has publicly accused me of lying, but he doesn't have the facts straight. This phone call puts his investigative skills in question.
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