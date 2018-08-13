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Diet - Dr Ted Naiman on Ketosis
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102 views • August 13, 2018
Dr Ted Naiman nails the physiology, and compelling reasons for putting your body into ketosis in this excellent and short video. One of the most clear and succinct presentations of why you want to get off the sugar and to put your body into nutritional ketosis.
VISIT: http://foodfreedomministry.com/
VISIT: http://foodfreedomministry.com/
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